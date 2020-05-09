US investigators: Clear evidence in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Two white men, a former police detective and his son, have been charged with the murder of an unarmed black man in the US state of Georgia.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February, but no one was arrested until a video of the incident was leaked online this week.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

