US Iran crisis: Did Trump’s statement help or hurt? | DW News

Iranian media is quoting a Revolutionary Guard commander as saying his country will take ‘harsher revenge soon’ in response to the killing of a top Iranian general by a US drone. This comes after US President Donald Trump said Iran appears to be “standing down” following Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq that apparently caused no casualties. The strike had been in retaliation to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. But Trump threatened higher sanctions on Iran, and hours after his statement, rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone where US government buildings are located. Meanwhile, Europe is trying to hold the last threads of the JCPOA together.

