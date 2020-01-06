US-Iran escalation: Will Soleimani’s killing lead to a wider conflict?

The world has entered 2020 with the threat level between the US and Iran at its highest for many years. Mourning scenes in Tehran are at the heart of the matter. Qassam Soleimani, one of Iran’s most influential figures was killed in a US drone strike on January 3rd. Soleimani led the crack military Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He was regarded as the second most powerful man in Iran, and key to Iran’s regional reach and influence. His killing is raising important questions worldwide.

