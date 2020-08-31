Share
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal

2 hours ago

Israel is in secret talks with several Arab states on establishing ties, premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, ahead of the Jewish state’s first commercial flight to the UAE following a normalisation accord. France 24 Philip Turle tells us more.

