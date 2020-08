US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal

A Star of David-adorned El Al plane took off Monday from Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport, carrying a high-ranking US and Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi in the first-ever direct commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

