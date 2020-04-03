US jobless claims hit new record: ‘How are we going to survive not having a job ?’

A staggering 10 million US workers have lost their jobs in the second half of March as the coronavirus forced stores and businesses nationwide to close their doors. Story by Monte Francis.

