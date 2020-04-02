US jobless figures set to rise as Spanish unemployment soars

The number of people out of work in the United States is expected to soar when new figures are published later this Thursday. The previous data had seen a record jump of 3.3 million people claiming unemployment benefits, as businesses lay off staff due to the coronavirus crisis. Spain has also seen unemployment claims jump by 9 percent since its lockdown went into place. Also today, we look at the massive challenges facing airlines as international travel grinds to a halt.

