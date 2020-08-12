US – Joe Biden: Who is Kamala Harris?

Harris, who made her own run for the White House before ending it and endorsing Biden, is an experienced politician already battle-tested by the rigors of the 2020 presidential campaign as they head into the final stretch of the November 3 election. Trump poured scorn on Biden’s announcement, saying he was “surprised” at his choice given what Trump called Harris’s lackluster performance in the Democratic nomination race. He also attacked Harris for her role in the bruising confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling her “the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate.”

