US Justice Department drops charges against former Trump adviser

The US Justice Department is dropping its case against President Donald Trump’s first National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

The former general was fired in the early days of the Trump administration after he admitted lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Flynn was convicted during an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election but had been seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

