US killing of Iran’s Soleimani pushes oil prices up, stocks down | DW News

News that a US airstrike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, ratcheting up geopolitical tension in the region, has struck fear across the world’s stock market trading floors. Worries over Iranian retaliation against the US and further instability in the crude-rich Middle East have sent oil prices soaring. Soleimani was the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared three days of national mourning for the general’s death. According to reports, US President Donald Trump ordered the attack. So how can we expect markets to respond to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East?

