US kills Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport | DW News
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US after an airstrike on Iraq’s Baghdad airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Khamenei has also declared three days of national mourning for the general’s death. He was considered the architect of Tehran’s military operations in the Middle East. Democratic members of the US Congress have accused President Donald Trump of bypassing Congress in ordering the attack.
