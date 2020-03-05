US lawmakers agree to provide $8.3 billion to fight coronavirus as death toll mounts

The death toll in the United States from the new coronavirus rose to 11 on Wednesday, as lawmakers in Congress agreed to provide more than $8 billion to fight the rapidly spreading disease.

