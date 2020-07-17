US leaders wrangle over mask use as new daily Covid-19 cases smash records

Colorado and Arkansas on Thursday joined a growing list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public places to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia’s governor moved the other way and barred such measures from being imposed at the local level.

