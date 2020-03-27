US-led coalition withdraws from Iraq airbase after rocket attacks

The US-led coalition has withdrawn from the Qayyarah airbase in northern Iraq after a string of recent rocket attacks on other bases.

The move is designed to minimise the risk of troops getting hit as the coalition transfers them to just a few facilities.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

