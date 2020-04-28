US lockdown: Food production a priority as COVID-19 measures ease

As several US states start to lift their coronavirus lockdowns, one of the priorities will be repairing the nation’s food supply chain.

The outbreak has significantly affected the US meat and dairy industries, with staff getting sick and products going to waste.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

