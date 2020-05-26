-
Bullfighting future: Pandemic restrictions threaten centuries-old Spanish tradition - 6 hours ago
-
Pragues’s digital shift: Czech republic sees business opportunity in global lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
Lufthansa bailout: German government agrees to €9 billion airline rescue plan - 6 hours ago
-
Europe returns to life: Activity resumes as lockdowns ease – but will infections rise? - 6 hours ago
-
‘No regrets’: UK government senior adviser is unrepentant over lockdown travels - 6 hours ago
-
Dominic Cummings coronavirus row – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
Idlib’s displaced: Syrians return home for Eid celebrations - 7 hours ago
-
Volkswagen must buy back ‘dieselgate’ cars: Germany’s top court - 7 hours ago
-
US marks quiet Memorial Day as coronavirus deaths near 100,000 - 7 hours ago
-
Jordan: King Abdullah II praises coronavirus response in Independence Day speech - 9 hours ago
US marks quiet Memorial Day as coronavirus deaths near 100,000
President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have been marking Memorial Day, a national holiday honouring the nation’s war dead.
The event has been overshadowed by the pandemic as US deaths near 100,000.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Pandemic