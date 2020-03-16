US Midwestern states hit hard by Trump’s China trade war

Despite a surging US economy, Midwestern states that were key to President Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory are lagging behind the rest of the nation.

Trump made increasing jobs in those communities priority in his 2016 campaign.

But the president’s trade war with China is among challenges hitting the Midwest hard.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

