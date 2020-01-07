Share
US military has no plans to leave Iraq, Pentagon says after letter ‘mistake’

50 mins ago

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper denied Monday that US forces would pull out of Iraq, after a US general’s letter told the Iraqi government that troops were preparing to depart “in due deference to the sovereignty” of the country.

