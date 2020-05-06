US Navajo Nation community hit hard by COVID-19

COVID-19 has struck particularly hard in the largest Native American reservation in the United States.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has imposed a strict lockdown, curfew and even checkpoints across the Navajo Nation. But he says Native American communities are not getting the emergency funds they need for testing and equipment.

More lives have been lost in the Navajo Nation than in the rest of New Mexico.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus