US Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit ship over memo leak

34 mins ago

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is backing the navy’s dismissal of the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.
Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command after he sent a scathing letter to navy leadership, asking for stronger action to stop the spread of the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

