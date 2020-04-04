US Navy relieves commander of coronavirus-hit ship over memo leak

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is backing the navy’s dismissal of the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.

Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command after he sent a scathing letter to navy leadership, asking for stronger action to stop the spread of the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

