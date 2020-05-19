US officials see al-Qaeda link to Florida military base attack

The US Department of Justice and the FBI say they have found evidence that a Saudi military cadet was in contact with al-Qaeda before he shot and killed three people on a US naval airbase last year.

US officials said they had concluded that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani had been in contact with al-Qaeda based on the evidence found in his smart phone.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC, the US.

