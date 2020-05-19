Share
0 0 0 0

US officials see al-Qaeda link to Florida military base attack

2 hours ago

The US Department of Justice and the FBI say they have found evidence that a Saudi military cadet was in contact with al-Qaeda before he shot and killed three people on a US naval airbase last year.
US officials said they had concluded that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani had been in contact with al-Qaeda based on the evidence found in his smart phone.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC, the US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Pensacolashooting #FBI #AljazeeraEnglish

Leave a Comment