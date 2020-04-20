US oil futures drop below $0 for the first time

US oil prices have dropped to their lowest level in decades as concerns over coronavirus eclipsed a deal to cut output.

The May Futures for the benchmark fell to less than $1 a barrel.

Global demand has plummeted due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Early last month, major oil producers met in Vienna to figure out how to keep prices stable

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #BreakingNews #OilPrice