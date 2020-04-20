Share
US oil futures drop below $0 for the first time

33 mins ago

US oil prices have dropped to their lowest level in decades as concerns over coronavirus eclipsed a deal to cut output.
The May Futures for the benchmark fell to less than $1 a barrel.
Global demand has plummeted due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.
Early last month, major oil producers met in Vienna to figure out how to keep prices stable

