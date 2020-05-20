Share
US oil prices: Markets rally but still far from 2020 peak

May 20, 2020

Oil prices have risen as global demand slowly grows and leading energy producers cut production.
Prices for oil reached just above $30 per barrel, a little more than half their level at the beginning of 2020
But the fallout of COVID-19 and continuing oil glut mean prices will not entirely recover for some time.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.

