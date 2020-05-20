US oil prices: Markets rally but still far from 2020 peak

Oil prices have risen as global demand slowly grows and leading energy producers cut production.

Prices for oil reached just above $30 per barrel, a little more than half their level at the beginning of 2020

But the fallout of COVID-19 and continuing oil glut mean prices will not entirely recover for some time.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.

