US oil prices: Markets rally but still far from 2020 peak
Oil prices have risen as global demand slowly grows and leading energy producers cut production.
Prices for oil reached just above $30 per barrel, a little more than half their level at the beginning of 2020
But the fallout of COVID-19 and continuing oil glut mean prices will not entirely recover for some time.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.
