US: One dead, tens of thousands flee as fires rage in California

Hundreds of wildfires are raging across the US state of California, forcing tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. The state is appealing for extra resources and firefighters are battling extraordinary conditions, including extreme heat, high winds, and lightning strikes.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles in the US state of California.

