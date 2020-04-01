-
US outlines proposal for Venezuela transition, sanctions relief
The White House has proposed a plan to put in place a transitional government in Venezuela comprised of members of the opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s party in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
President Donald Trump’s calculus is that Maduro’s government might be tempted by the US proposal as the oil-rich country reels from plunging energy prices, say analysts.
But Maduro categorically rejected the plan.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.
