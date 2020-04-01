US pastor arrested for holding services amid coronavirus lockdown

A pastor in Florida has been arrested for defying public health orders aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.

The state has more than 5,000 confirmed cases and at least 63 deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, Florida.

