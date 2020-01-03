Share
US Pentagon confirms Trump ordered air strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleiman

about 1 hour ago

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon said Thursday.  

