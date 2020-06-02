-
US protests: Memorial service for George Floyd +++ Trump threats rebuked | DW News - 30 mins ago
-
Iran infections: Record number of new cases prompts fears of a renewed crisis - 2 hours ago
-
EU financial recovery: ECB expands bond programme and German stimulus package applauded - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s ‘new normal’: Countries adopt social distancing precautions into summer plans - 2 hours ago
-
German prosecutors think missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead - 2 hours ago
-
US protests continue: Thousands march peacefully through Washington DC - 2 hours ago
-
George Floyd: ‘Pandemic of racism’ led to his death, memorial told – Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Italy as country with third-highest Covid-19 death toll - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong/ China : compagnies will have to choose a side - 9 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Thu 4 June – Springwatch – BBC - 10 hours ago
US police brutality: George Floyd killing sparks widespread calls for policing reform
A team of reformers was trained under Obama’s mandate.
Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :
➡️ On a walkabout in Washington: the US President threatens to send in the military after days of no official comment over the mass unrest in the country.
➡️ Cities impose overnight curfews but demonstrations continue over the death in police custody of George Floyd – we’re in Washington DC as the White House becomes the focus of the capital’s unrest.
➡️ France enters phase two of “deconfinement”! Restaurants and bars are back in business and Paris’ parks reopen.
➡️ And… Granted aslyum in Greece but – losing the right to temporary accommodation. Recognised refugees are left to find their own homes after a law is enforced reducing their right to assistance.
