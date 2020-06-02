Share
0 0 0 0

US police brutality: George Floyd killing sparks widespread calls for policing reform

June 2, 2020

A team of reformers was trained under Obama’s mandate.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :

➡️ On a walkabout in Washington: the US President threatens to send in the military after days of no official comment over the mass unrest in the country.
➡️ Cities impose overnight curfews but demonstrations continue over the death in police custody of George Floyd – we’re in Washington DC as the White House becomes the focus of the capital’s unrest.
➡️ France enters phase two of “deconfinement”! Restaurants and bars are back in business and Paris’ parks reopen.
➡️ And… Granted aslyum in Greece but – losing the right to temporary accommodation. Recognised refugees are left to find their own homes after a law is enforced reducing their right to assistance.

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter

Leave a Comment