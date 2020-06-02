US police brutality: George Floyd killing sparks widespread calls for policing reform

A team of reformers was trained under Obama’s mandate.

➡️ On a walkabout in Washington: the US President threatens to send in the military after days of no official comment over the mass unrest in the country.

➡️ Cities impose overnight curfews but demonstrations continue over the death in police custody of George Floyd – we’re in Washington DC as the White House becomes the focus of the capital’s unrest.

➡️ France enters phase two of “deconfinement”! Restaurants and bars are back in business and Paris’ parks reopen.

➡️ And… Granted aslyum in Greece but – losing the right to temporary accommodation. Recognised refugees are left to find their own homes after a law is enforced reducing their right to assistance.

