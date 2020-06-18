-
US police brutality: George Floyd’s brother addresses UN meeting
George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to work for justice for Black people in the US.
In a rare “urgent debate” on racism and police brutality, 54 African nations called for action.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN in New York.
