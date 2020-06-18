Share
US police brutality: George Floyd’s brother addresses UN meeting

17 hours ago

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to work for justice for Black people in the US.
In a rare “urgent debate” on racism and police brutality, 54 African nations called for action.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN in New York.

