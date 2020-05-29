-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 13 hours ago
-
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 14 hours ago
-
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 14 hours ago
-
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 14 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 14 hours ago
-
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 14 hours ago
-
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 14 hours ago
-
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 15 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 15 hours ago
US police shoot and kill Black people at twice the rate of whites: Report
A Washington Post investigation shows Black people in the US are being shot and killed by police at more than twice the rate of white people.
George Floyd’s death is just the latest incident this year.
In March, Breonna Taylor was shot eight times by police as she lay in bed.
Plain-clothes officers entered her Kentucky home in the middle of the night without warning.
It was part of a drugs investigation – but nothing was found in the apartment.
This month a Sudanese-American man, Yassin Mohamed, was shot dead in Georgia after several encounters with police.
Advocates say he may have been suffering from mental health problems.
Also in Georgia, police are accused of delaying the investigation into the February killing of jogger Ahmaud Arbery because one of the suspects has links to law enforcement.
Courtney Radsch, advocacy director for the Committee to Protect Journalists, discusses the issue with Al Jazeera.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #BlackPeople #US