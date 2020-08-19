Share
0 0 0 0

US Postal Service says it will halt changes until after election

8 hours ago

The move comes amid an outcry by Democrats and others that service cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, the use of which is expected to skyrocket for the election as the coronavirus pandemic raises fears of crowds.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

