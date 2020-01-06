Trump said: “If they do ask us to leave if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.” …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/06/us-president-trump-threatens-iraq-with-crippling-sanctions

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live