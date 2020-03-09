US President Trump’s visit to India: trade and security discussed

President Donald Trump recently concluded a visit to India marked by plenty of pageantries but the two did not sign any key deals other than India’s purchase of US helicopters worth $3bn.

But India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi did promise to cooperate more on regional security to counter the China’s growing influence in the region.

Al Jazeera Tony Birtley reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump #India