US presidential hopefuls debate healthcare

As the Democratic presidential candidates tussle among themselves to show that they can take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, a key issue of difference has emerged – healthcare.

But as 28 million Americans are uninsured, hospitals are denying treatment to those who cannot afford to pay.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Philadelphia.

