US presidential hopefuls launch campaigns in Iowa

On Monday in Iowa, the voters in the US presidential election get their first chance to take part.

They will meet at more than 1,600 sites to make their choices. Iowa is a small but important state in the election process and whoever wins there could have huge momentum.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Des Moines.

