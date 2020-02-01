US presidential race officially begins in Iowa

The race for the White House officially begins on Monday in the state of Iowa.

That is when Democrats will hold the first vote to begin the process of deciding who will eventually challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Iowa.

