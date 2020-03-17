US primaries: Biden, Sanders battle for the Hispanic vote

The days of Bernie Sanders winning over Hispanic voters could be over as Florida’s Democratic primary gets underway.

Polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden has a commanding lead among the state’s Latino voters.

Sanders recently praised Cuba’s Fidel Castro and describes himself as a “democratic socialist”, two things that could see him lose the Sunshine State.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

