US primaries: Republican challenges Trump in New Hampshire

A Republican is making a long-shot bid for a seat in the White House as the US state of New Hampshire prepares to hold the country’s first primary election.

While much of the focus is on which Democratic contenders will come out on top, Bill Weld hopes Republican supporters will back him over Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #US #USPrimaryElection