Share
0 0 0 0

US primaries: Unaffiliated voters choose their party nominee

33 mins ago

More than two-thirds of voters in New Hampshire are independent.
Those voters can play a key role in selecting the party nominee.
The primary in this relatively small state traditionally plays a big role in selecting the party nominee in part due to its many independent voters.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USElection #USPrimaries

Leave a Comment