US primaries: Unaffiliated voters choose their party nominee

More than two-thirds of voters in New Hampshire are independent.

Those voters can play a key role in selecting the party nominee.

The primary in this relatively small state traditionally plays a big role in selecting the party nominee in part due to its many independent voters.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USElection #USPrimaries