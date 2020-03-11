US primary election results: Game Over for Sanders? | DW News

Joe Biden appears to have cemented his position as the front-runner in the US Democratic presidential race.

The former vice president has scored big wins in four of six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee, including the largest prize Michigan. The results are a blow to Biden’s rival for the nomination, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

