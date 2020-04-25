US protesters slam surveillance during COVID-19 crisis

Despite serious warnings, demonstrations are continuing across the United States against coronavirus lockdowns.

Protesters say stay-at-home orders “violate their civil liberties” and many are concerned about surveillance in this time.

There are already talks in the US of using smart technology to locate coronavirus hotspots and to trace those who may have come into contact with the infected.

Facebook and Google have been in talks with the government on sharing information they collect about us.

Protesters are calling for full transparency as to what is being collected, how long it will be kept, by whom, and how this data will be used, particularly by law enforcement.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

