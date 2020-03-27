-
US puts bounty on Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro | DW News
he US government has announced a 15-Million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The announcement came as the US Justice Department charged President Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials with drug trafficking crimes. Washington accuses Maduro and his allies of converting Venezuela into a criminal enterprise and stealing billions of dollars. The charge is seen as an
escalation of the US government’s campaign to oust him. Here’s US Attorney General William Barr.
