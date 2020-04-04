US recommends face masks, Trump says he will not follow advice

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Americans wear masks in public to protect against the coronavirus.

But President Donald Trump says wearing masks is voluntary, and that he has chosen not to follow that advice.

The United States is now the global epicentre of the pandemic, with more than 277,000 confirmed cases.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #US #Masks