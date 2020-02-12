US regulator to examine Big Tech’s purchases of start-ups

The competition regulator in the United States has asked the five biggest companies in the country to provide details of all acquisitions they made in the last decade. The Federal Trade Commission is examining whether the major technology companies bought small start-ups in a way that was anticompetitive. Also today, will Samsung’s new foldable phone be enough to boost flagging smartphone sales?

