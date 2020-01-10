US rejects Iraq’s request to discuss troop withdrawal

The United States has rejected Iraq’s request to discuss its plans for American troop withdrawal.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi wanted Washington to send a delegation to Baghdad to discuss details of a possible withdrawal.

His request follows the assassination of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports.

Yasmine Zaki the former Chief of Communications for Mission of Iraq to the United nations discusses the outcomes with Al Jazeera.

