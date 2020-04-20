US reopening protests: demonstrators call on states to end lockdowns as death toll passes 40,000

There have been protests in several US states demanding that governors end the lockdowns and reopen the economy. President Donald Trump has indicated support for the demonstrations, even though the White House cannot order individual states to act. The US is the world’s worst-affected country, with more than 40 thousand people having died from the Coronavirus.

Ryan Thompson reports.

