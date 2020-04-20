-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
US reopening protests: demonstrators call on states to end lockdowns as death toll passes 40,000
There have been protests in several US states demanding that governors end the lockdowns and reopen the economy. President Donald Trump has indicated support for the demonstrations, even though the White House cannot order individual states to act. The US is the world’s worst-affected country, with more than 40 thousand people having died from the Coronavirus.
Ryan Thompson reports.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#Coronavirus #covid19