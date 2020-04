US retail slumps to all-time low as consumers stay home

Retail sales in the United States have slumped to their lowest point since the index was created nearly 30 years ago, down 8.7 %, and clothing sales have halved. Almost 17 million Americans have lost their jobs since the pandemic hit, with figures expected to only worsen.

