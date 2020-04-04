US rough sleepers face new challenges amid coronavirus lockdown

In America’s capital, rough sleepers are being left with nowhere to go during the coronavirus pandemic as even shelters close their doors.

With cafes, shopping centres and restaurants closed across Washington, DC, homeless people are facing challenges they have not encountered before.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports.

