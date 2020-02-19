US sanctions ‘targeting’ patients, say doctors at Iranian cancer hospital

Medical staff at Iran’s top cancer hospital tell FRANCE 24 their patients are paying the price of geopolitical strategies as the country’s health system struggles to cope under crippling US sanctions. The economy tops the agenda as Iran heads to the polls in Friday’s general elections.

