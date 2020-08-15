US says it seized 4 Iranian fuel shipments headed for Venezuela

The United States said it confiscated four Iranian fuel shipments that had been bound for Venezuela, disrupting a key supply line for both Tehran and Caracas as they defied US sanctions.

Both Iran and Venezuela are under US sanctions.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #Trump